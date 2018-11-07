SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) is ProVise Management Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $17,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 61,823.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,174 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,705,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,210 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 880.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,806,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,433 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,806,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,118,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,197. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $100.07.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

