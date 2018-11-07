SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX) Position Increased by Harborview Advisors LLC

Harborview Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF makes up about 0.9% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $437,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $231,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $2,017,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.94 and a fifty-two week high of $42.92.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

