SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) is Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,767,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880,274 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF makes up about 3.4% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $76,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,290,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674,838 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,778,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,523,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 134.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 777,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 661.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,056,000 after purchasing an additional 707,176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XOP stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.96. 586,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,807,920. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $45.45.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

