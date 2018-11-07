SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) Shares Bought by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,970,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,201,000 after purchasing an additional 705,468 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 16,464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after buying an additional 1,316,322 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 978,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,703,000 after buying an additional 520,248 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 903,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after buying an additional 187,492 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 628,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,350,000 after buying an additional 127,526 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $55.29 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $66.04.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

