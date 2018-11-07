Spin Master Corp (TOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$63.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Spin Master and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Spin Master in a report on Tuesday, September 18th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Harrs sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.40, for a total value of C$1,169,460.00.

TOY opened at C$47.28 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$43.73 and a 12-month high of C$61.76.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.