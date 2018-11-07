SPX (SPXC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of SPX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

SPX stock opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.48. SPX has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $362.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.90 million. SPX had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 6.79%. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SPX will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,827,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,264,000 after purchasing an additional 470,558 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 1,058,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,259,000 after purchasing an additional 113,845 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 858,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,604,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,434,000 after purchasing an additional 450,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPX by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 667,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 65,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

