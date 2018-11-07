Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) Receives $28.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Stag Industrial from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

STAG opened at $26.23 on Friday. Stag Industrial has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stag Industrial will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 16.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 319,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 6.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

