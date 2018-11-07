Stars Group Inc (TSG) Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stars Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 5th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TSG. BidaskClub upgraded Stars Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of TSG stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Stars Group has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.67.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Stars Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Stars Group by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 234,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 167,181 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Stars Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Stars Group by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new position in Stars Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $916,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Stars Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

