State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $183.81 Million Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 886,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,425 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Amgen were worth $183,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,157,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $767,460,000 after purchasing an additional 128,865 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,207,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72,205 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amgen by 17.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,551,000 after purchasing an additional 343,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Amgen by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,328,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,749,000 after purchasing an additional 275,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,227,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $411,253,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $190.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.31 and a 1 year high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Cann restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $193.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

