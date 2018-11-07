State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $30.52 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Parker-Hannifin worth $30,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,815.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH stock opened at $167.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.60. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $143.00 and a 52-week high of $212.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 1,605 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.56, for a total value of $283,378.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,465.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,400 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total transaction of $420,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $232,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.72.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

