State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $399.49 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,833,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,292 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $399,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 191,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Markston International LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 149,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77,918.3% during the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 84,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 83,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $109.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $95.95 and a twelve month high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “$111.53” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.44.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $399.49 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/state-of-wisconsin-investment-board-has-399-49-million-stake-in-jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm.html.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.