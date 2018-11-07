Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $400.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to announce sales of $400.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $406.10 million and the lowest is $395.21 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $364.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $458.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.80 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOO. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Steven Madden to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $40.67 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.52.

Shares of SHOO traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.62. The company had a trading volume of 52,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,849. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $39.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.57%.

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $398,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $771,405. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 27.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

