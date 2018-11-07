Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Endo International (ENDP)

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,323 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,039% compared to the average daily volume of 555 put options.

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. Endo International has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Endo International had a positive return on equity of 237.45% and a negative net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 26,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $414,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,446,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after acquiring an additional 284,599 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Endo International by 27.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 356,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 75,844 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Endo International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Endo International by 78.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 747,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 327,775 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $11.00 price target on Endo International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 price target on Endo International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.91.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

