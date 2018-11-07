Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $773,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $9,101,000. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.7% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 27,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 779,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,894,000 after buying an additional 135,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $172.55 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $150.13 and a 1-year high of $187.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th were paid a $0.3298 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 24th.

Separately, Bank of America cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

