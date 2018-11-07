Stornoway Diamond (SWY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stornoway Diamond (TSE:SWY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 14th.

Stornoway Diamond (TSE:SWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$56.91 million for the quarter.

TSE SWY opened at C$0.25 on Wednesday. Stornoway Diamond has a 12 month low of C$0.25 and a 12 month high of C$0.78.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWY shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.45 price objective on shares of Stornoway Diamond in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stornoway Diamond from C$0.65 to C$0.55 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

About Stornoway Diamond

Stornoway Diamond Corporation engages in the mining, acquisition, and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Renard diamond project located in north-central Quebec. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

