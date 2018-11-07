STR (STRI) vs. Fuwei Films (FFHL) Financial Comparison

STR (OTCMKTS:STRI) and Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get STR alerts:

STR has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuwei Films has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares STR and Fuwei Films’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STR $13.54 million 0.44 -$5.10 million N/A N/A Fuwei Films $44.68 million 0.15 -$7.07 million N/A N/A

STR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fuwei Films.

Profitability

This table compares STR and Fuwei Films’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STR -34.72% -16.44% -13.94% Fuwei Films -12.70% -18.18% -7.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Fuwei Films shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of STR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for STR and Fuwei Films, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STR 0 0 0 0 N/A Fuwei Films 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Fuwei Films beats STR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

STR Company Profile

STR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a plastic and industrial materials research and development company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures encapsulants that protect the embedded semiconductor circuits of solar panels for sale to solar module manufacturers. Its encapsulants can be used in crystalline silicon and thin-film solar modules. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Enfield, Connecticut. STR Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Zhen Fa New Energy (U.S.) Co., Ltd.

Fuwei Films Company Profile

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers printing base films for use in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films for use in vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging. It also provides dry films used in circuit boards production, as well as for nameplate and crafts etching; heat shrinkable films used for special-shaped packaging for beverage and cosmetics; and chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance. The company markets and sells its products under Fuwei Films brand for packaging, imaging, electronics, electrical, and magnetic products. It also exports its products to end-users and distributors primarily in Europe, Asia, and North America. The company was formerly known as Neo-Luck Plastic Holdings Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. in April 2005. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Weifang, the People's Republic of China. Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hongkong Ruishang International Trade Co., Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for STR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.