Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 959 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In related news, insider Frederick D. Kuester sold 168,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $11,298,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup set a $66.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Howard Weil initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.27.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $72.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.5525 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.38%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/stratos-wealth-partners-ltd-acquires-959-shares-of-wec-energy-group-inc-wec.html.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.