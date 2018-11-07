Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 5,809 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 308,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,550,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 150.8% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 226,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after buying an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 35.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $131.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $134.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $148.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.18.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $131.70 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.38 and a 12 month high of $179.07. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 63.11% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 60.70%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

