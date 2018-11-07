StrongHands Trading 31.2% Higher This Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 30.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. StrongHands has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $13,554.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000077 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded 99.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 15,992,081,915,170 coins and its circulating supply is 15,992,081,915,237 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Coindeal and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

