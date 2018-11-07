Strs Ohio Has $763,000 Position in FutureFuel Corp. (FF)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of FutureFuel worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 113.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 84.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,132 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.73.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

