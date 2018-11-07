Strs Ohio Has $773,000 Position in Steris PLC (STE)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Steris were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steris by 5.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Steris by 12.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steris by 0.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 170,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,882,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steris by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Steris by 12.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Steris from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Steris in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Steris from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Steris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

STE opened at $117.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $117.96.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.14 million. Steris had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 11.42%. Steris’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $148,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

