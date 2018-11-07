SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (SMMT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $3.00 target price on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.09.

NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.15. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $2.84. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 58.72%. The firm had revenue of $49.82 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 376.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SUMMIT THERAPEU/S

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

