Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.11 Billion

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2018

Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will announce sales of $9.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.96 billion. Suncor Energy reported sales of $7.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year sales of $31.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.10 billion to $31.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $35.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.94 billion to $36.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. GARP Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,609. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Earnings History and Estimates for Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

