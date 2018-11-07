SunTrust Banks Comments on Centennial Resource Development Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report released on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $234.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. The company’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.74.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 59.0% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,108,557 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after buying an additional 411,366 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,805 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at about $1,468,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at about $3,162,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

