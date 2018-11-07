SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) will report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SunTrust Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.53. SunTrust Banks posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SunTrust Banks will report full year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SunTrust Banks.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STI shares. Edward Jones started coverage on SunTrust Banks in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush set a $75.00 target price on SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on SunTrust Banks from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “$72.58” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $79.00 target price on SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunTrust Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $182,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,603.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STI. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in SunTrust Banks in the third quarter valued at about $719,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 272.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 65,968 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in SunTrust Banks in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in SunTrust Banks in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in SunTrust Banks in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STI traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.83. The company had a trading volume of 329,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,000. SunTrust Banks has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunTrust Banks (STI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.