SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ameren Corp (AEE)

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Ameren in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Ameren had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AEE. Barclays started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Ameren from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ameren from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

NYSE:AEE opened at $65.07 on Monday. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $51.89 and a fifty-two week high of $67.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 7.3% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its position in Ameren by 6.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 19.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Ameren by 4.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 5.8% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

