Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SUPN traded up $3.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,827. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $61.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

