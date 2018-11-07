Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Trading 8.5% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) shares traded up 8.5% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $46.18 and last traded at $45.19. 1,111,270 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 719,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.75 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

SUPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $56.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,690,669 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,287,000 after buying an additional 618,722 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 957,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,290,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,909.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,337,000 after buying an additional 894,459 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 884,690 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,949,000 after buying an additional 580,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 665,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,824,000 after buying an additional 118,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

