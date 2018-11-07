Symrise (SY1) PT Set at €58.20 by Goldman Sachs Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €58.20 ($67.67) price target from Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.58% from the company’s current price.

SY1 has been the subject of several other reports. equinet set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Baader Bank set a €82.50 ($95.93) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €74.84 ($87.02).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €73.28 ($85.21) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.