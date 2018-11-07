Synalloy (SYNL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Synalloy updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNL traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.63. 34,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,321. The company has a market capitalization of $174.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Synalloy has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Synalloy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

In related news, CEO Craig C. Bram acquired 1,800 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $40,086.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,841.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Synalloy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Synalloy by 503.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Synalloy in the 2nd quarter valued at $750,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Synalloy by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synalloy in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. The Metals segment manufactures and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

