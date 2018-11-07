Synlogic Inc (SYBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

SYBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Synlogic to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

In other news, insider Paul Francis Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $135,390 in the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,504,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Synlogic by 473.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 125,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

SYBX stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 86,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,248. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $209.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.62.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 43.51% and a negative net margin of 5,949.04%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that Synlogic will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

