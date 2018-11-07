Synthomer (SYNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Synthomer (LON:SYNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SYNT. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Synthomer from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Synthomer from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synthomer to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 375 ($4.90) in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Synthomer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 525 ($6.86).

Shares of SYNT opened at GBX 457.20 ($5.97) on Monday. Synthomer has a one year low of GBX 452.51 ($5.91) and a one year high of GBX 517.50 ($6.76).

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemical company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers adhesives for use in labels, graphics, specialty tapes, caulks and sealants, wet glues, protective films, packaging, and other applications; and high solid lattices for foamed footwear and bedding products.

