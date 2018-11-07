Synthomer’s (SYNT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Synthomer (LON:SYNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SYNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Monday, October 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Synthomer from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synthomer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 525 ($6.86).

Shares of LON:SYNT opened at GBX 458.52 ($5.99) on Wednesday. Synthomer has a 1-year low of GBX 452.51 ($5.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 517.50 ($6.76).

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemical company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers adhesives for use in labels, graphics, specialty tapes, caulks and sealants, wet glues, protective films, packaging, and other applications; and high solid lattices for foamed footwear and bedding products.

