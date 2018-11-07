Tableau Software (DATA) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $140.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tableau Software traded as high as $123.88 and last traded at $123.88, with a volume of 133562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.03.

Several other research firms have also commented on DATA. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tableau Software from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tableau Software from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tableau Software from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.

In other news, insider Adam Selipsky sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $381,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,585,598.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Stolte sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $29,349,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,158,154.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 593,272 shares of company stock valued at $61,386,007 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signition LP increased its stake in Tableau Software by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 19,475 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Tableau Software by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,336 shares of the software company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tableau Software by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Tableau Software by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,216 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tableau Software by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.19 million. Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tableau Software Inc will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Tableau Software Company Profile (NYSE:DATA)

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

