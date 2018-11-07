Tableau Software (DATA) PT Raised to $120.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DATA. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 target price on Tableau Software and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tableau Software from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a $140.00 target price on Tableau Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tableau Software from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tableau Software from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.27.

DATA traded up $16.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,387,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,838. Tableau Software has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $118.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tableau Software will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Tableau Software news, insider Chris Stolte sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $29,349,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,158,154.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Selipsky sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $381,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,585,598.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 593,272 shares of company stock valued at $61,386,007. 19.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DATA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tableau Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tableau Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Tableau Software by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tableau Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tableau Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

