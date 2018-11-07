Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $5.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,069. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,809.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.58. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $91.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 16.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $54.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $648,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,920. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 47.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 34.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,288,000 after acquiring an additional 484,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

