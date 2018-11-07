Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Shares Bought by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $12,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 56,872,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,079,260,000 after buying an additional 1,564,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,674,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,286,000 after buying an additional 2,367,792 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,141,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,551,870,000 after buying an additional 952,889 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,060,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,611,238,000 after buying an additional 102,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 23,540,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,039,553,000 after buying an additional 903,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Nomura raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE:TSM opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.92 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 34.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Shares Bought by Main Street Research LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/taiwan-semiconductor-mfg-co-ltd-tsm-shares-bought-by-main-street-research-llc.html.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.