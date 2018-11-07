TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (TTWO) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.50-4.74 EPS.

TTWO traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.81. 3,917,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,437. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1 year low of $92.81 and a 1 year high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $583.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.87 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Wedbush set a $132.00 target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.06.

In related news, Director Paul E. Viera purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.93 per share, with a total value of $10,044,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,019.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $1,640,322.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $5,068,790. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

