Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) Insider David G. Dehaemers, Jr. Acquires 10,000 Shares

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) insider David G. Dehaemers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Tallgrass Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TGE opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Tallgrass Energy’s payout ratio is 268.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,535,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,611,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

