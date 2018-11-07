TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,474 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $59,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 145.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $204,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

ALXN opened at $123.22 on Wednesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

