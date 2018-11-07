TD Asset Management Inc. Has $202.97 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,936,536 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 301,984 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Oracle worth $202,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 120.7% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,762 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.1% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 196,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.6% in the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 25,888 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Societe Generale set a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $179,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,079.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $6,707,277.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,946 shares of company stock worth $7,248,965. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $202.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

