TD Asset Management Inc. Has $53.14 Million Stake in W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,952 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $53,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $314.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.43.

GWW stock opened at $287.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $191.39 and a 12-month high of $372.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.18, for a total value of $360,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.20, for a total transaction of $5,519,318.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,431,817.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

