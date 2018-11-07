TD Securities Lowers Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ) Price Target to C$27.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.50.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$22.70 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$19.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.24.

In related news, insider Dave Howcroft sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$82,152.00.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, frames, mattress protectors, pillow protectors, and other sleep accessories. The company operates under the Dormez-vous and Sleep Country Canada retail banners.

