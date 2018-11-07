Tdam USA Inc. Has $20.19 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Tdam USA Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,291 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises about 1.2% of Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $20,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Howard Capital Management increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 18,127 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 75,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 13.4% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.3% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 109,937 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total value of $849,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $2,666,509.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,798.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.93.

NYSE MCD opened at $182.71 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $146.84 and a 52-week high of $182.86. The stock has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

