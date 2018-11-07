TEGNA (TGNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $524.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.52 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 25.33%. On average, analysts expect TEGNA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGNA shares. ValuEngine lowered TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

