Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) PT Raised to $36.00

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of NYSE:TDS traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.41. The company had a trading volume of 53,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,927. Telephone & Data Systems has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Peter L. Sereda sold 31,970 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $963,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,488 shares in the company, valued at $527,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas W. Chambers sold 16,455 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $564,900.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,385.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,233,989. 16.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 24,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans.

