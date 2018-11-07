Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.32

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.29). On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics Inc will post -5.85 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.75% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

