TerraForm Power (TERP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $179.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.69 million. TerraForm Power had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect TerraForm Power to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TERP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. TerraForm Power has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $13.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TerraForm Power stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TerraForm Power Inc (NASDAQ:TERP) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,653 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,044 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.19% of TerraForm Power worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TERP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of TerraForm Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TerraForm Power in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of TerraForm Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of TerraForm Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TerraForm Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TerraForm Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

TerraForm Power Company Profile

TerraForm Power, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts.

