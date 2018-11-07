Teton Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,800 Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (SONA)

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Outfitter Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ SONA opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.39.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, insider Georgia S. Derrico bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Fitzgerald Biagas bought 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $50,008.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,379 shares in the company, valued at $689,760.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,890 shares of company stock valued at $105,005. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

