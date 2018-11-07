Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 10,800 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 33.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,341 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of COLL stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $544.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.24.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1930.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COLL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott set a $27.00 price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $413,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 361,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/teton-advisors-inc-sells-10800-shares-of-collegium-pharmaceutical-inc-coll.html.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.